New York Yankees stun baseball world with updated facial hair policy to allow ‘well-groomed beards’

(CNN) — Aaron Judge with a beard? With the rollback of a decades-old New York Yankees team rule, that just might be possible.

Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner announced Friday that the team has amended its facial hair policy to allow “well-groomed beards.” It’s a decision that walks back a longstanding mandate Steinbrenner’s father, the late George Steinbrenner, who bought the team in 1973.

The strict facial hair rule had been in place since the 1970s.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement.

“These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

The Yankees had generally required players to be clean shaven when they wore the pinstripes, but mustaches had been allowed.

The news could come as a relief in particular to newly acquired closer Devin Williams, who had rocked a beard for years as a Milwaukee Brewer before joining the Yankees this offseason. His team photo for the Yankees had made waves at the onset of spring training when he still sported some facial hair despite the ban.

