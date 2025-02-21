‘Neighbours’ canceled just 2 years after revival

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Australia’s longest-running soap opera “Neighbours” has been canceled. Again.

“We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025,” read a statement from the show, first aired in 1985, posted on social media.

“New episodes from the 40th-anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love,” the statement continued.

The original TV program ended with a finale in 2022 but it was rebooted by Amazon MGM Studios the following year. It currently streams in Australia, as well as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand.

Amazon confirmed to CNN Friday that the series will “come to an end” on Prime Video after its 40th year. Episodes will continue to air until the end of December and fans can continue to watch the series on Prime Video.

“Neighbours has brought so much joy over the last 40 years to its fanbase globally and in the UK,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “Forty years is an incredible milestone and we are proud that Amazon MGM Studios was able to have a small part of bringing further episodes to Freevee and Prime Video customers over the last two years, spanning over 400 episodes.”

“Neighbours” executive producer Jason Herbison said “we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years, including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.”

“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally,” he continued, adding, tantalizingly: “We believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.”

‘Awful’ for cast

“Neighbours” cast members have taken to social media to empathize with fans over the program’s cancellation.

Australian actor April Rose Pengilly, who portrayed Chloe Brennan from 2018 to 2024, described the cancellation as “awful” on Instagram.

“Sending love to my @neighbours family today, all of the cast and crew and everyone behind the scenes who works so incredibly hard,” she wrote.

“Particularly those who are going through this a second time – it was devastating when this happened to us in 2022, but a second time is just awful. And to all the fans – I know how much the show means to you and I’m so sorry you have to go through this loss again,” she added.

Australian actor Matty Wilson, who has portrayed Aaron Brennan since 2015, took to Instagram to thank fans for “tonnes” of messages “about the show wrapping up,” adding: “Seeing how many people love this show and are so passionate that petitions are being made to save the show warms my heart.”

A week of special episodes dedicated to new and old residents of Ramsay Street, a fictional suburb of Erinsborough in Melbourne, will air in March to celebrate 40 years of the show, according to Amazon.

Over the past few decades, the likes of singer Kylie Minogue, “Hunger Games” actor Liam Hemsworth, “Barbie” movie star Margot Robbie and actor Guy Pearce have all appeared in “Neighbours.”

