Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from carrying out certain anti-DEI directives

Published 5:48 PM

By Tierney Sneed and Emily Condon, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from carrying out certain directives of the president to crack down on diversity, equity and inclusion – or DEI – programs

US District Judge Adam Abelson said that the government could not freeze or cancel “equity-related” contracts, nor could it require recipients of grants to certify that their programs do not promote DEI. Nor is the government allowed to bring any False Claims Act enforcement action, under the judge’s preliminary injunction order.

