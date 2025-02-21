Former Pueblo detention deputy sentenced for inappropriate conduct with inmate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A former Pueblo County Sheriff's detention deputy will be required to register as a sex offender after a 2024 incident in which he had inappropriate conduct with a female inmate, a judge ruled Thursday.

Additionally, 26-year-old Kiki Seto will be required to serve four years of probation after pleading guilty to sexual conduct in a correctional institution.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the incident happened in the Pueblo County Jail and involved a 23-year-old female inmate.

Seto was employed as a detention deputy at the time, but PCSO said he has since been terminated. He had been employed with the office since April 2023.

Following an investigation into the misconduct by the sheriff's office, a warrant was issued for Seto's arrest, and he turned himself in on March 29, 2024. He originally faced charges of sexual conduct in a correctional institution and introducing contraband in the second degree.

“This behavior is not reflective of the integrity and character of this agency,” Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero previously said in a statement to KRDO13 regarding the reports of misconduct. “I take these matters seriously. The safety and well-being of those incarcerated in our jail is a high priority and any behavior that violates the trust and integrity is unacceptable.”

PCSO said Seto has been out on bail while awaiting his sentencing.