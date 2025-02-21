Daniel Craig, the latest James Bond, responds to Amazon taking over the 007 franchise

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The man who most recently portrayed James Bond sounds neither shaken nor stirred by the latest news about the franchise.

In the wake of the announcement that Amazon MGM Studios has taken creative control of the James Bond franchise, Daniel Craig had words of praise for the longtime producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished,” Craig said in a statement shared with multiple outlets. “I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Craig.

The actor starred in five Bond films, 2006’s “Casino Royale,” 2008’s “Quantum of Solace,” 2012’s “Skyfall,” 2015’s “Spectre” and the most recent film, 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

Broccoli also released a statement.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli,” Broccoli said in a statement.

“I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry,” she added. “With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

In 2021, Craig talked to CNN about starring in the 25th film, which he declared would be his last after 15 years starring in the franchise.

“It’s going to take me 15 years to unpack it all, I think,” he said at the time. “I’ve had so many incredible experiences. … I’ll need to think about them. I’m just massively grateful and fortunate to have had such a wonderful experience.”

