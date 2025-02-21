Could some schools be closing? Pueblo School District 60 announces decision to “right size”

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 is pushing for clarity after D60 announced to media outlets Thursday night they would be deciding to "right size" the district after declining enrollment and unstable funding resources.

The district says that most of the buildings in the district are only at 66% capacity.

"On average, District 60 buildings are only at 66% of their total capacity for enrollment, which causes already limited resources to be spread across schools instead of allowing the district to pool resources to better serve students. Additionally, some aging buildings may not be configured to provide the unique and innovative instructional programs that would better serve students. Finally, Pueblo District 60, like districts across the state, is faced with a lack of predictable revenue, further compounding budgetary implications of declining enrollment." -- District 60 Spokesperson

The process for deciding how to reduce the district's expenses will include a Superintendent's Advisory Committee made up of stakeholders and multiple brainstorming sessions including the community. The final proposal to the district board is due in October of this year.

"Those options will include brainstorming around considerations to redesign schools and existing grade level structures, co-locate schools into the same facility, merge and/or relocate programs, and/or consolidate/close schools, all with the intent to enhance educational opportunities and programs for our district’s students," read a statement.

The schedule for brainstorming sessions is below:

March 3, 5:30-7 p.m. at Central High School. Group 1: Bessemer Academy, Columbian, Minnequa, Heritage, Corwin

March 4, 5:30-7 p.m. at East. Group 2: Haaff, Franklin, Belmont, Heaton

March 10, 5:30-7 p.m. at South. Group 3: South Park, Highland Park, Beulah Heights

March 12, 5:30-7 p.m. at South. Group 4: D60 Online, Dutch Clark Digital/Paragon, Goodnight, Sunset Park, Pueblo Academy of Arts

March 17, 5:30-7 p.m. at East. Group 5: Risley, Bradford, Park View, Fountain, Baca

March 18, 5:30-7 p.m. at Centennial. Group 6: Irving, Nettie S. Freed, Morton

