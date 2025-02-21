CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Spin out on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday morning caused plenty of headaches for drivers across Southern Colorado as snow and ice overtook the roads.

A KRDO13 viewer sent us video of one scary spin-out on I-25 just north of Ray Nixon Road. In the video, you see the driver veer off the road to the left, hit an accumulation of snow, and spin out on the road doing a near-180.

It appears the driver either hit another car or had an incredibly close call. Unfortunately, the viewer never provided details about whether that other car eventually stopped.