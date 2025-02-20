The ‘Stop Buc-cee’s’ mobile: A look at who’s behind the bus with a pressing message

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Maybe you’ve seen this bus driving around northern El Paso County with a massive banner that says “Stop Buc-ee’s.” It’s the latest effort from people who want to prevent the travel stop chain from moving near Palmer Lake.

This bus was parked in front of the McDonald's in Monument on Thursday, but it's been moving all around the area.

It's owned by a local company that wants to hammer home a point: they don’t want a Buc-ee’s built in their area.

If approved, it would be the second Colorado Buc-ee’s, and would be built near County Line Road and I-25.

That’s after the popular gas station chain-- known for its vast inventory and large buildings-- opened a spot south of Fort Collins in Johnstown last March.

Dustin Huth, co-owner of Love Bus, a new local charter bus business, told KRDO13 that he and his family wanted to get involved in the fight against Buc-ee’s because they moved to Palmer Lake for nature. They’re afraid it could ruin the rural town.

“You have a business model that isn’t for the local people. The money that’s coming in is coming from people who are traveling through, down I-25. So, they’re not concerned about the well-being of this ecosystem," he said.

Meanwhile, Palmer Lake Mayor Glant Havenar says some people are so up in arms about the Buc-ee’s debacle that she’s received countless threats.

She wants to clarify that nothing is even close to being set in stone.

She said all they’ve done so far is determine Buc-ee’s is eligible for annexation, which basically means the company applied and filled out the paperwork correctly.

Right now, Mayor Havenar said they’re waiting on results from multiple studies on traffic and water use.

Those results could be in as early as the end of this month, but then they have to go through a number of other steps before a vote takes place. That could take upwards of half a year.