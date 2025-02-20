Sources: NY governor expected to announce she will not remove Mayor Adams from office, at least for now

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to announce Thursday that she will not use her executive powers to remove Mayor Eric Adams from office at least for now, two sources briefed on the decision told CNN.

Hochul, a Democrat, also plans to announce she will enact new safeguards for the administration, including the creation of a new inspector general-style position that will be solely focused on the city’s administration, the people said.

The move could result in a significant curtailment of Adams’ independence as mayor, the people said.

CNN has reached out to City Hall for comment.

Hochul is expected to lay out the details in an afternoon press conference.

A spokesperson for Hochul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

