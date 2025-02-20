Paris Hilton sells Y2K wardrobe in aid of LA wildfires

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — On Wednesday, Paris Hilton, “The Simple Life” reality TV star and longtime lover of Juicy Couture tracksuits (having first made them ubiquitous in the early 2000s, a period also known as Y2K), opened the doors to her coveted closet to raise money for the Los Angeles wildfire relief fund.

Teaming up with fashion resale platform Vestiaire Collective, Hilton listed almost 100 items she called “personal treasures” that “hold so many memories.” There were a range of luxury labels up for grabs, including items by Mugler, Balenciaga, Versace and Miu Miu.

While some of the pieces felt quintessentially “Paris” — from the studded Louis Vuitton “Chrissie” cloth handbag to the purple velour Juicy sweat-set — other styles, such as a floral Diane Von Furstenberg wrap dress and a pair of brown Kim Jones x Hennessy sneakers, spoke to Hilton’s fashion evolution. “I’ve always embraced taking risks and having fun with fashion,” she said in a press statement. “I hope the pieces in my closet inspire others to experiment with their style and celebrate originality.”

Hilton is the latest celebrity to take part in charitable closet sales, following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Julianne Moore, Natasha Lyonne and Parker Posey, who all donated garments to luxury consignment site TheRealReal last October, in aid of the climate change organization, Conservation International.

According to Vestiaire Collective, all of Hilton’s listed items sold out in less than a day — with most selling in under three hours. The proceeds are to be distributed to wildfire charities via 11:11 Media Impact, a nonprofit organization founded by Hilton, who was also impacted by the fires last month. (Hilton’s Malibu home, where she had lived with husband Carter Reum and son Phoenix, was among the properties destroyed in its wake).

“This sale will support my charity’s work around relief efforts for the devastating LA fires and our ongoing mission to protect vulnerable youth from child abuse and bring hope to those in need,” said Hilton.

“I can’t think of a better way to combine my greatest passions, fashion and charity, than with a closet sale,” she added.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.