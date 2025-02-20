A life-threatening blood clot sidelined NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama. Here’s what to know

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

(CNN) — A dangerous blood clot has taken San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama out of play for the rest of the 2024-2025 basketball season, the NBA announced Thursday.

Wembanyama, a 21-year-old French professional named Rookie of the Year last season, has deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder — a serious condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein deep in the body.

Such clots can break loose, travel through the bloodstream and lodge in the brain, heart, lung and other organs, according to experts. A clot in the heart can lead to a heart attack, while a clot that lodges in the lung and blocks oxygen can cause another life-threatening condition known as pulmonary embolism.

Deep vein thrombosis is most commonly associated with clotting in the legs, which can occur after hours of sitting in one position, such as in a car or on long plane flights. Lying in bed for extended periods of time, such as when recuperating from an accident or surgery, can also increase risk, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website.

Although rarer, such clots can develop in the veins of the upper arms and torso. Risk factors for any type of thrombosis include severe muscle injuries, fractures and major surgery, the CDC said.

Those most at risk for the condition include people older than 40 years of age and those with cancer, heart, lung and inflammatory bowel disease and certain autoimmune conditions such as lupus, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Other risk factors include smoking, inherited clotting disorders and a family history of deep vein thrombosis, being overweight or obese, being on oral birth control or estrogen treatment for menopause, and a previous case of deep vein thrombosis, the American Heart Association states on its website.

Diagnosis and treatment

Doctors will look for signs of a clot such as swelling, pain and tenderness, and redness and warmth in the skin, according to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. An ultrasound or scan of the area may also occur, along with blood tests that check for clotting factors in the blood.

Treatment includes medications to thin the blood, which often must be continued for a few months, and use of compression stockings or bandages. In some cases, surgery may be performed to remove the clot.

