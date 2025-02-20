How each senator voted on the Kash Patel nomination

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The US Senate on Thursday voted to approve Kash Patel as FBI director in a mostly party-line vote, clearing the way for one of President Donald Trump’s most controversial appointments.

Fifty-one Republicans voted for Patel, who in the past vowed to help dismantle the same organization he will now lead. During his Senate confirmation hearing, Patel said there will be “no politicization” at the FBI and “no retributive actions.”

Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined all 47 members of the Democratic Caucus in voting against the nomination.

