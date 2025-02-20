Denver launches fan vote to help name newest women’s professional soccer league

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The newest National Women's Soccer League team is coming to Denver in 2026, and the league needs your help naming it!

In January, Gov. Jared Polis announced that NWSL's 16th team was coming to Denver. According to our Denver news partners, the city paid a $110 million expansion fee – the largest expansion fee ever paid in U.S. women's sports.

Recently, Denver NWSL launched an online fan vote for the team's name, allowing supporters to choose from six names with the option to write in their own ideas.

From day one, this club has belonged to you. The Name The Club fan vote is officially underway, giving you a chance to select our official name. Vote now through the link below! 👇 — Denver NWSL (@denver_nwsl) February 19, 2025

The six names pitched by the league are Denver FC, Colorado Summit FC, Denver Elevate FC, Colorado 14ers FC, Denver Peak FC and Denver Gold FC.

Denver NWSL said the voting system ensures the name represents the community and the spirit of Denver.

“From day one, we’ve said that this club belongs to Colorado, and we’re putting that into action by letting our fans help shape its identity,” said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL. “We’re building something special here—an elite women’s soccer club that represents the strength, spirit, and diversity of this community. This is the chance for fans to make their mark on history."

Vote for your favorite – or submit your own name suggestion – here. The team’s final name, crest, colors, and brand identity will also be announced at a later date.

Fans wishing to buy season tickets for the Denver NWSL club can place a deposit at DenverNWSL.com. Pricing and seat inventory are still being determined, with a timeline yet to be finalized. The franchise is also working to finalize plans for a stadium and a performance facility.