Woodland Park PD says neighbor had taken in missing girl before

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - A 9-year-old girl is back at home in Woodland Park after being reported missing yesterday afternoon.

She was found safe after an hours-long search that ended when police said they found her in her neighbor's closet.

That neighbor, Christina Guererro, is now in jail and faces charges of harboring a child and influencing a public official.

New details have shed light on the incident, including that this wasn't the first time the neighbor allegedly kept the little girl at her apartment.

According to her arrest affidavit, on January 16, police had been called out after the girl was reported missing. Police say she was found in Guererro's apartment. The child's mother told police she didn't want the girl going over to Guererro's house anymore. Police say they warned Guererro that if the girl was found at her apartment again, she could face criminal charges.

Fast forward to Tuesday, when police say she didn't heed their warning, and took the girl in again.

More than one hundred people spread out looking for the girl across Woodland Park. The girl was reportedly last seen leaving her home at Hikers View Apartments off Highway 67 and Valley View Drive after getting into an argument with her mom.

Woodland Park police say they went knocking on neighbors' doors, and Guerrero initially told officers she did not know the whereabouts of the 9-year-old.

Police say they returned back to her house again just before 3 a.m. and found Audrey hidden in a closet in her apartment.

Woodland Park police confirmed to KRDO13 that they've been called out to her mother's address multiple times.

Woodland Park police also shared a statement that says:

"Title 19 Article 3, as well Title 25 Article 5 of CRS govern both the reporting of abuse situations and the responsibilities assigned to each branch of that system once a complaint is made. While we understand the public’s concern and outcry, there are a lot of assumptions being made concerning not only the family in question but also the actions taken by the police department involving the family and the extent we control them. We work collectively with Teller County DHS at all levels to ensure our statutory responsibilities are met but it is incorrect to assume placement of a child in a home or the removal of a child from one is a decision we make. It isn’t. Those actions are based off DHS review of cases and subsequent court orders that may be drawn up by their team after their review. We have and will continue to do our part to preserve the safety of all children we encounter within our statutory limitations given our role in the process. Questions about the process stemming from other agency roles should be directed to them as needed for clarity."

KRDO13 is also digging into allegations against the mother of the girl who went missing. We will link that article here when it's published.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.