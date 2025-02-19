Skip to Content
SKI REPORT: Vail mountain racks up almost 5 feet of snow

Max Ritter, Vail Resort
By
Updated
12:33 PM
Published 12:22 PM

VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) - Resort officials say slopes across Colorado have seen an incredible amount of snow this past week.

According to Vail Resorts, Vail Mountain has received 58 inches of snow in seven days.

Crested Butte, Breckenridge, and Beaver Creek all got 40 inches or more.

Resort officials are hoping the snow will draw out visitors for several events happening soon.

Here's a look at some of the big events coming up:

  • National Brotherhood of Snowsports at Keystone – Feb. 22-March 1, 2025 
  • Women’s Weekend at Park City – March 8-10, 2025
  • Al Johnson Telemark Race at Crested Butte – March 16, 2025
  • The Alpine Table at Beaver Creek – March 27-28, 2025
  • Apres at the Amp at Vail Mountain – April 4-5, 2025
  • Peaks & Beats at Breck – April 26-27, 2025

