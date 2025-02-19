SKI REPORT: Vail mountain racks up almost 5 feet of snow

VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) - Resort officials say slopes across Colorado have seen an incredible amount of snow this past week.

According to Vail Resorts, Vail Mountain has received 58 inches of snow in seven days.

Crested Butte, Breckenridge, and Beaver Creek all got 40 inches or more.

Resort officials are hoping the snow will draw out visitors for several events happening soon.

Here's a look at some of the big events coming up:

National Brotherhood of Snowsports at Keystone – Feb. 22-March 1, 2025

– Feb. 22-March 1, 2025 Women’s Weekend at Park City – March 8-10, 2025

March 8-10, 2025 Al Johnson Telemark Race at Crested Butte – March 16, 2025

– March 16, 2025 The Alpine Table at Beaver Creek – March 27-28, 2025

– March 27-28, 2025 Apres at the Amp at Vail Mountain – April 4-5, 2025

– April 4-5, 2025 Peaks & Beats at Breck – April 26-27, 2025

