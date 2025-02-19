Lewis Hamilton feels ‘invigorated’ ahead of new F1 season for Ferrari

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lewis Hamilton says he feels “full of life” and “invigorated” as he prepares to start his new Ferrari adventure this season.

The seven-time world champion made the comments in front of his adoring fans at F1’s official launch show in London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday.

Hamilton received a huge cheer as he walked out on stage with teammate Charles Leclerc and Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur. It was also a chance for Ferrari fans to see the new design for this season’s car.

“The word that I am thinking of is invigorated because I feel so full of life and so much energy because everything is new,” a beaming Hamilton said to the crowd.

“(I am) just focused on what’s up ahead. I’m so proud to be part of the team, something new and exciting for me.”

Hamilton, 40, shocked the sport last year when it was announced he would be joining the Italian outfit this season, after spending 12 years at Mercedes.

He has since said that joining Ferrari has been like realizing his dream.

The British driver will now link up with Leclerc, as the team looks for its first driver’s world title since 2007.

“If I have to choose one word, I was going to say fulfillment – fulfilling my childhood dream of becoming a Formula 1 world champion,” Leclerc said when asked to chose one word for the upcoming season.

“But I think the one that fits better is probably honored – honored to be part of this team.

“It’s been a dream of mine since being a child, growing up with the red dream. I’m living the dream and I’m just super honored to be part of this team. I’m really, really looking forward to hopefully writing history alongside Lewis (Hamilton).”

Preseason testing is set to begin in Bahrain on February 26, before the new season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

