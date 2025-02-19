Coroner confirms body recovered along Boulder Canyon is missing university student

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Boulder County Coroner's Office has officially confirmed that the body recovered from Boulder Canyon on Saturday is that of Megan Trussell, an 18-year-old student who was reported missing last week.

Following the autopsy, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) released an additional update stating they do not believe there is or was a threat to the community.

Dozens of Trussell's family and friends gathered near the Boulder Canyon Trail on Monday to honor her life near where her body was recovered.

Megan was first reported missing to the CU Boulder Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Over the weekend, Boulder authorities said that a body found in hard-to-reach terrain matched Trussell's description. Rescuers searched Boulder Canyon after a ping from her cell phone was traced to the area.

READ MORE: Body found matching description of missing university student from northern Colorado

Trussell was last seem alive on Sunday, Feb. 9, walking out of her residence hall at the University of Colorado Boulder, campus police said.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time, and not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search,” CU Boulder Interim Chief of Police John Monahan said. "Our thoughts are with Megan's family and friends."

The final cause and manner of death is yet to be determined by the coroner's office.

BCSO said it is still interested in hearing from anyone who may have additional information about Megan’s movements on Sunday, Feb. 9, the last day she was seen alive, and asks those with tips to submit them to BCSOtips@bouldercounty.gov.