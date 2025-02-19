Colorado Springs man arrested in Fort Collins after police track down stolen car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) –A Colorado Springs man is in custody after police say he stole a Verizon employee's car keys from the store and drove their vehicle out of town.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday, Feb. 17, a Verizon store employee reported that their vehicle had been stolen.

According to the employee, the suspect entered the Verizon store and asked for help regarding his Verizon account. When the employee went to speak to a manager in the back of the building, the suspect leaned over the counter and took the employee's car keys.

Police say the suspect then left the store, got in the employee's vehicle and drove off.

Police quickly identified the suspect as 37-year-old Justin Garcia and drafted a warrant for his arrest. At the same time, a detective discovered that the stolen vehicle had tracking capabilities and tracked it to Fort Collins.

CSPD got in contact with the Fort Collins Police Department, who located and recovered the stolen and arrested Garcia. According to the Larimer County Jail, Garcia is being held at a $3,000 bond.

