CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman makes nerve-wracking escape from firey rollover crash

MESA, Ariz. (KRDO) - Thanks to the help of bystanders and first responders, an Arizona woman is alive after escaping a car fire on a major highway.

According to ABC 15, the rollover crash shut down a portion of US 60 Tuesday morning. Officials said a cement mixer truck rear-ended the woman's pickup truck, which caught fire.

As seen on video, bystanders and a police officer sprang into action as the woman was trapped in the truck.

"The thought of a human life perishing by flame, I just... You know, I was just like I'm not gonna let this happen," Officer Brian Larson told ABC 15.

Officer Larson used his baton to break the window, and an off-duty firefighter also helped pull her from the car.

"She clung to me on the side of the road and I just held her and I just told her I have her," said Officer Larson.

Arizona Department of Public Safety told ABC 15 that the woman sustained moderate injuries.