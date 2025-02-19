‘Babygirl’ star Harris Dickinson and Amelia Dimoldenberg drink milk in flirty ‘Chicken Shop Date’ teaser

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Pour yourself a glass of milk and get cozy because “Babygirl” star Harris Dickinson is going on a “date” with Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Dimoldenberg, who is the host of “Chicken Shop Date” – a popular long-running YouTube interview show that takes place, date-style, over a meal at a local chicken shop in London – teased Dickinson as her upcoming guest in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the video post, the two are seen sitting at a table across from each other, with Dimoldenberg winking at Dickinson while taking a sip from a glass of milk.

The glass of milk is a reference to the erotic thriller “Babygirl,” in which Dickinson stars alongside Nicole Kidman. An audio clip from the movie can be heard over the Instagram post.

In the movie, Dickinson and Kidman’s characters are engaged in an illicit romance and, in one scene, his character silently urges Kidman to drink a full glass of milk at a bar.

It’s an experience that the film’s director Halina Reijn previously said happened to her in real life.

Dimoldenberg – who recently served as chief correspondent for the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” red carpet – is known for her playful interviews on “Chicken Shop Date.”

Last year, she had the internet abuzz when she interviewed Andrew Garfield after several years of the two having flirtatious meet-cutes, leading to what became a hyped up interview.

As for her chat with Dickinson, well, we’re betting it’ll get spicy, milk notwithstanding.

