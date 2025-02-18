Skip to Content
Woodland Park PD asks community to help locate missing juvenile

Audrey Martinez
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:53 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is asking the community for help locating a missing juvenile.

According to the WPPD, Audrey Martinez was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. leaving her apartment complex near Hwy. 67 and Valley View Dr. She left the area on foot after arguing with her mother.

Audrey stands 5' tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has two scars above her left eye. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a white or lime-green shirt, and Lilo and Stitch shoes, the WPPD said.

If you have any information on Audrey's whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

