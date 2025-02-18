Vandals plague Downtown Pueblo; Businesses say they’ve been targeted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vandalism in Downtown Pueblo is on the rise according to data from the Pueblo Police Department. Police say they've seen a 13 percent increase in vandalism compared to this time last year.

KRDO13 talked with business owners in the area who say they've been targeted multiple times.

Nicholas Payne, owner of Great Divide Bike, says he has gone as far as spending the night at his store to keep an eye out. He says he bought the store in December of last year and since then, his business has been vandalized several times.

The latest incident happened the morning of Valentine's Day. In a video shared with KRDO13, you see a car driving by before hearing gunshots that shatter the window.

Payne said that repairing one small window cost nearly $1,000, not including the labor work. He says he would like for the city to do more to protect businesses in his hometown.

"I would absolutely like to see an investment in some cameras around the city. In the downtown area, in particular along Union downtown. I do believe that with an investment in higher-tech cameras throughout the city, that we would be able to at least put a stop to some of the individuals committing these crimes," said Payne.

Payne claims he's already spent $15,000 to repair damage.

