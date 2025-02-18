Representative Jeff Crank unveils new district office in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Representative Jeff Crank (R) held a grand opening event for his new district office on Tuesday.

Representative Crank says the office is closer to the heart of Colorado Springs, which he hopes will make it easier for people to seek help and information.

"This is a location that everybody can come to if they need help with their government; if they have, you know, an issue with Social Security, or the veterans benefits, or a passport," he said.

His office says they're gearing up to make a business advisory group and a military advisory group to better serve the Colorado Springs area.

"We're we're hoping to this will be a center location where people can come and convene and work with us on that," he said.

The new location is at 455 E. Pikes Peak Ave, Suite 103 in Colorado Springs.