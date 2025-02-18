Pueblo man arrested after stolen company truck is found crashed in ditch

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A 35-year-old man is facing several felony charges after deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) say he broke into a business, stole a company truck and crashed it into a ditch.

On Feb. 17, deputies responded to a burglary at Turner Roofing, located on 8th Street near Pikes Peak Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m. Reports said that a man had broken into the business and took several sets of vehicle keys before stealing a 2024 Chevy truck belonging to the store.

Deputies later located the stolen truck crashed in a ditch north of U.S. Highway 96 West near Mile Marker 38. Soon after, they spotted a man walking in the area that matched the description of the person who broke into the business. The man was later identified as Steven M. Martinez.

According to PCSO, deputies repeatedly told Martinez to get on the ground, but he refused, leading deputies to tase him and take him into custody.

Martinez faces charges of second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief,

leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving. He has been booked into the Pueblo County

Jail.

“I would like to thank the business employees for partnering with us to help capture this suspect,”

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero said in a press release. “The vehicle was enabled with GPS and the business owner was able to track it and notify us of the location, which led locating and arresting the suspect. We appreciate the community that helps us.”