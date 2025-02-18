Pikes Peak Library District hosts poetry contest for 4th and 5th graders

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Do you have an elementary schooler who has a way with words? This poetry contest might be right up their alley.

The Pikes Peak Library District is hosting a poetry contest for El Paso County 4th and 5th graders. Six winners will receive $50 and a book.

This year's theme for the Jean Ciavonne Poetry Contest is "Poems of Belonging: Home, Community, and Origins."

"Where are you from? What is home for you? Who are your people? Explore these and other questions in a poem and see what happens," read a release from the library district.

Entries should be mailed to The Jean Ciavonne Poetry Contest c/o Christa Funke, Pikes Peak Library District P.O. Box 1579 Colorado Springs, CO 80901-1579.

Entries can also be emailed to cfunke@ppld.org

Here are the official rules, according to the Pikes Peak Library District: