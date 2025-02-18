Pikes Peak Library District hosts poetry contest for 4th and 5th graders
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Do you have an elementary schooler who has a way with words? This poetry contest might be right up their alley.
The Pikes Peak Library District is hosting a poetry contest for El Paso County 4th and 5th graders. Six winners will receive $50 and a book.
This year's theme for the Jean Ciavonne Poetry Contest is "Poems of Belonging: Home, Community, and Origins."
"Where are you from? What is home for you? Who are your people? Explore these and other questions in a poem and see what happens," read a release from the library district.
Entries should be mailed to The Jean Ciavonne Poetry Contest c/o Christa Funke, Pikes Peak Library District P.O. Box 1579 Colorado Springs, CO 80901-1579.
Entries can also be emailed to cfunke@ppld.org
Here are the official rules, according to the Pikes Peak Library District:
- Must be a 4th or 5th grader in El Paso County, Colorado.
- One entry per student. Teachers are encouraged to review poems before submitting them.
- Each poem must be the original work of the contestant.
- Poems will be judged on originality, including poem title and adherence to the theme.
- Submit one double-spaced copy of the poem on 8 ½ x 11” paper (no handwritten submissions or illustrations will be accepted).
On a separate piece of paper, include your name, telephone number, home address, school name and address, and the names of the teacher and principal. Poems will not be returned, so please keep a copy.
- Entries must be postmarked by Sat., March 1, 2025. Submission of a poem constitutes full permission to exhibit, use, and publish the poem for any purpose – printed or electronic media – and to publish the name, school, and photographs and/or video of the student without compensation.
- Winners will be celebrated at an awards ceremony where they will be given the opportunity to read their poem to the audience.