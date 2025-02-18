Skip to Content
News

CSPD working Jeep rollover crash at Garden of the Gods and Northpark Drive

Viewer photo
By
Published 3:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working a rollover crash off Garden of the Gods.

CSPD says the crash is specifically over at Garden of the Gods and North Park Drive.

Viewer photos show a grey sedan with significant damage to the front of the car. A jeep was also turned over on its side.

As of 3:50 p.m. traffic maps still appear to show major slowdowns in the area.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content