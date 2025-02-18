CSPD working Jeep rollover crash at Garden of the Gods and Northpark Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working a rollover crash off Garden of the Gods.

CSPD says the crash is specifically over at Garden of the Gods and North Park Drive.

Viewer photos show a grey sedan with significant damage to the front of the car. A jeep was also turned over on its side.

As of 3:50 p.m. traffic maps still appear to show major slowdowns in the area.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.