Win an up-close encounter with a moose in Cheyenne Mountain Zoo guessing contest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Are you good at guessing or maybe just a little bit lucky? It could work in your favor for a new contest, gaining you entry to meet a moose up close and personal.
In celebration of resident moose Atka shedding his antlers, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo wants to hear how much you think the antlers weigh.
Like many male moose, Atka (a.k.a "the Prince of Rocky Mountain Wild") has shed his antlers ahead of the spring season, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says.
He'll be without his crown for the next few months, but in the meantime, the zoo wants to test your knowledge to see who can get the closest guess to his actual antler weight.
Click here to head over to the zoo's website to enter your guess. The person with the best guess will win a 30-minute encounter with Atka for up to four people. If you can't make it, the zoo can also send you a personalized meet-and-greet video.
Here are the nitty gritty legal details from the zoo:
- Visit cmzoo.org/antlers to enter your guess for the combined weight of both of his antlers.
- Guesses must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. MT on Tues., Feb. 18, 2025.
- One guess allowed per unique email address.
- The official weight will be announced on CMZoo’s social media channels on Wed., Feb. 19, 2025.
- The winner will be notified by email on Thurs., Feb. 20, 2025!
- The winner's up-close encounter with Atka must be redeemed by Sun., June 1, 2025. The winner has 48 hours to accept their prize via email. If winner does not respond within 48 hours, we will select another winner.
- If multiple people guess the same correct combined weight, we will randomly select a winner from that group.