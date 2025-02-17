Win an up-close encounter with a moose in Cheyenne Mountain Zoo guessing contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Are you good at guessing or maybe just a little bit lucky? It could work in your favor for a new contest, gaining you entry to meet a moose up close and personal.

In celebration of resident moose Atka shedding his antlers, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo wants to hear how much you think the antlers weigh.

Like many male moose, Atka (a.k.a "the Prince of Rocky Mountain Wild") has shed his antlers ahead of the spring season, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says.

Source: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

He'll be without his crown for the next few months, but in the meantime, the zoo wants to test your knowledge to see who can get the closest guess to his actual antler weight.

Click here to head over to the zoo's website to enter your guess. The person with the best guess will win a 30-minute encounter with Atka for up to four people. If you can't make it, the zoo can also send you a personalized meet-and-greet video.

Source: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Here are the nitty gritty legal details from the zoo: