Two Colorado men arrested for attempting to launch drugs into federal prison in Louisiana

Jose Francisco Herrera Munoz and Angel Gonzales Gutierrez
Grant Parish Sheriff's Office
today at 2:55 PM
GRANT PARISH, LA (KRDO) - Two men from Colorado were recently arrested in Louisiana for attempting to smuggle drugs into a federal prison, the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office (GPSO) said.

According to the GPSO, the two men were attempting to smuggle $112,000 worth of tobacco and $89,500 worth of methamphetamine into a federal prison using a cannon. The men planned to use a cannon propelled by compressed air to launch the items over a security fence and onto the prison grounds. The cannon has a range of over 350 feet, the sheriff's office said.

18-year-old Jose Francisco Herrera Munoz and 19-year-old Angel Gonzales Gutierrez, both of Greely, Colorado, were arrested for Attempting to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution and Attempting to Distribute Methamphetamine, the GPSO said.

According to the sheriff's office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also assisted in this investigation and they currently have a detainer on Munoz, as he is in the country illegally.

Tyler Dumas

