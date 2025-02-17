Mother of Club Q shooter files civil rights lawsuit against CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A law firm representing Laura Voepel, the mother of convicted Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich, announced Monday that Voepel is filing a lawsuit against the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for the violation of her constitutional rights.

According to an announcement from the Kosloski Law firm, the suit "seeks justice for the unlawful

search, unconstitutional seizure, and excessive force inflicted upon Ms. Voepel by officers of the

Colorado Springs Police Department during their response to the Club Q shooting."

The announcement says that according to the complaint, Voepel was in her home when officers unlawfully entered without a search warrant. Despite telling them to leave, the officers refused to leave and proceeded to lock her out of her own home in freezing conditions while she was barefoot and on oxygen. Officers then arrested her without probable cause, using excessive force, and falsely charged her to justify their misconduct. The charges against Ms. Voepel were dismissed after nearly two years of legal

proceedings, according to the announcement.

According to the announcement, the lawsuit names Colorado Springs Police Department Sergeant Reuben Crews, Officers Matthew Anderson, Timothy Hockersmith, Peter Mandry, and Detective Rebecca Joins as defendants. It asserts violations of Ms. Voepel’s Fourth and First Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution, as well as her rights under the Colorado Constitution.