Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department working an apartment complex fire

CSFD
By
New
Published 2:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are working a fire at 215 East Arvada, the Meadows Pointe apartments.

CSFD says the fire is at a first-floor unit. As of the latest information from crews, they have water on the fire and have completed a search of the apartment.

Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content