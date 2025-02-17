Colorado Springs Fire Department working an apartment complex fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are working a fire at 215 East Arvada, the Meadows Pointe apartments.
CSFD says the fire is at a first-floor unit. As of the latest information from crews, they have water on the fire and have completed a search of the apartment.
Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.
#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 4 declared a #workingfire at 215 E. Arvada after locating a fire in a first floor apartment. They have water on the fire and Tower 1 has completed a primary search of the apartment. pic.twitter.com/AeZQHCZctO— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 17, 2025