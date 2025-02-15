The Finals of the State High School Wrestling Championships

The raw emotion of winning a state title. Fowler's Traven Sharon knows something about winning a stae championship. He became the 33rd wrestler to win the four straight state championships with a second round pin in the Class 2A 126 pound weight class.

As for the raw emotion, Pueblo East's Julian Espinoza had it on full display. First holding on for a tough 1-0 win. When he won, he let out all of his emotion.

There was even more to celebrate as Espinoza and Pueblo East won the Class 4A team state championship yet again.

On the girls side Pueblo Central won the Class 4A team title.

It started with the day's first match. When Acelyn Duran unleashed the beast and pinned La Junta's Yliani Garcia in the second round to claim her first title.

In the 145 pound bout, Manitou Springs Abbie Reeves was ready to rumble but Lillianna Lopez wasn't having any more of it. She took over and held on for a tough 6-5 win and a state title.

One of the cooler moments came from Canon City. First Kate Doughty turned her opponent into a teisty tie so she could preserve the freshness of her 135 pound state title. Her brother Jack, became the second Doughty to dominate, folding his opponent in half so he could throw him in a suitcase. He won the 190 pound weight class.