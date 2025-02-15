Local pub hosts benefit concert to help those hurt by the wildfires in Southern California

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Colorado Springs restaurant is helping those devastated by the wildfire in Southern California. Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant held a benefit concert to help those who lost everything.

Throughout the afternoon the establishment was filled with live music and it was all for a great cause.

Earlier this year multiple fires in Southern California including the Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed entire neighborhoods and caused many to evacuate leaving everything behind.

The organizers of today's event say they wanted to find a meaningful way to help out and that's when they came up with the idea of putting together a concert.

All of the bands that performed today donated their time to this free concert. The goal was to raise as much money as possible.

"Giving to a good cause that's what it's all about. Even 20 bucks to buy a meal for somebody who lost their home or the firefighters every little bit helps. And it's really the goal is just to get them something, to help make funds available to whatever it is," said Jason Lee, frontman for the Jason Lee Band.

There was a donation bucket at the venue with all proceeds going directly to the Red Cross Disaster Relief, band members also encouraged people to donate online directly to the Red Cross.