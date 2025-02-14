State High School Wrestling – Semifinals

It's go time! The State semifinals featured some epic matches. In the Class 2A 113 pound weight class, Dolores Huerta's A.J. Jaramillo went toe to toe with Rocky Ford's Anthony Franco. In the end it was Jaramillo who won by decision. It was all love afterwards, Jaramillo advances to the state final

In the 126 pound weight class, Fowler's Traven Sharon went full Tasmanian Devil on his opponent, winning 9-0. He has a shot at a four peat.

In Class 4A 175 pounds, you can't spell pin without Pino and Genaro Pino grounded his opponent like a hamburger patty. After a job well done, he finished the dude off with a third round pin.

In the Class 4A 157 pounds, Sand Creek's Brandon Dean took on Air Academy's Thomas Martell, mean lean Brandon Dean was fantastic and The Scorpion wins by technical fall 16-0.

On the girls side, Class 4A 125 pound match was amazing! Calhan's Emersen Jack was game but Sierra's Lilliana Limon got the third round pin to claim the tough win.

In the 140 pound bout. Sophia Flores of Discovery Canyon had here opponent more tangled than the plot from a heist movie. Then she pinned her in the third round to punch her ticket to the final.