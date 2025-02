PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has released its 2024 numbers on vehicle thefts in the city.

According to the PPD, 1023 vehicles were stolen in 2024 and 871 were recovered. This is an 85 percent recovery rate.

The PPD said officers make a significant effort to recover stolen vehicles in the community and a specialized team focuses exclusively on motor vehicle theft and recovery.