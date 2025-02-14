NEVER TOO LATE FOR LOVE: Couple finds love in Colorado Springs retirement home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- It's true what they say-- you can meet your soulmate when you least expect it. Well, that's what happened to a couple in Colorado Springs who fell in love at a senior living center.

Harriet Stone and Tom Szalay met two years ago at The Inn at Garden Plaza retirement community in Colorado Springs. And it all started at a dance party around Valentine's Day.

"I looked over at him and I thought, gee, he looks good. And eventually, he asked me to dance," said Stone.

But as always there are two sides to every love story.

"I went over and took a look at her, and thought... not bad. Not bad at all," said Szalay.

A few days later the future love birds ran into each other again at the dining hall.

"And he said, I want your phone number," said Stone.

But Harriet played hard to get.

"And I said, well, look it up. It's in the resident list. And about a week later he gave me a call," said Stone.

Tom knew he wanted to spend more time with Harriet, he never gave up when it came to asking her out on dates; it's true that they say... Love conquers all.

"He invited me to go to the Eagles Club dancing with him. And I said I don't feel comfortable about that. He kept persisting. And finally I gave in and went with him to the Eagles Club," said Stone.

Both have been single for quite some time and it's no doubt that Cupid knew what he was doing when his arrow struck both of them.

"Never expected to meet anybody. I really didn't. So it took me by surprise," said Stone.

Harriet and Tom said they enjoy spending every minute together from going on trips to enjoying their meals.

"Well, our family likes her very much. And perfect family includes me on everything. So, you can't ask for me any better," said Szalay.

It looks like they aren't the only one who found love at The Inn At Garden Plaza.

"One time, we even had a reception after a wedding. So the residents met here, and they got married in the church. And then we had a huge reception for them. So, again, special friendships and love and sometimes marriage," said Christine Ferguson, Executive Director.