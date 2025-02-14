Skip to Content
FBI: Colorado Springs 14-year-old missing since January might be in Pueblo

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A 14-year-old child who has been missing from Colorado Springs for nearly a month may now be in Pueblo, FBI Denver reports.

Phoebe Dawn-Rose McGee was reported missing from the Colorado Springs area on Jan. 20. Officials now say they believe McGee might have traveled to Pueblo or Paris, Texas.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the child might also go by the name Shiloh.

Anyone with information on McGee's whereabouts is asked to call FBI, NCMEC or local police with any information.

To submit an online tip to NCMEC, click here.

