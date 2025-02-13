Wildlife rescue group saves deer that fell into icy river

By WABC Staff

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) — A wildlife rescue group sprung into action helping save a deer that fell into an icy river in Suffolk County.

Video showed the Strong Island Animal Rescue League save the deer as it was in distress at Yaphank’s Southaven Park.

Strong Island Animal Rescue League’s Frankie Floridia told Eyewitness News he and Ryan Gilmartin, of the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, got the call Tuesday afternoon about the 3-year-old doe falling through the ice.

“It was something that needed to be done,” said Floridia. “It was life or death situation and this is what we do best.”

It wasn’t an easy task though. Floridia says the ice was stopping them from just paddling out to the doe.

“As we were going out, it kept getting thicker and thicker,” Gilmartin said. “Until right around the deer, it got thin enough for us to keep pushing right through.”

The deer that seemingly looked dead, lifted her head and kicked before Floridia and Gilmartin were able to reach out and grab her on to the boat. The men and shivering deer were brought back to shore.

The deer was transported to Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center.

“She’s doing pretty well,” said Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center’s Grace DeNatale. “She gave us a scare when she came in yesterday. It was really up in the air whether or not she was going to survive that trauma.”

The deer — named Elsa by Floridia — is a Japanese Sika deer brought over from Asia centuries ago for hunting. It is now a protected species. She will be set free in a few days.

“Oh it’s amazing,” Floridia said. “Seeing her standing, seeing her able to live another life, it’s just a great feeling.”

