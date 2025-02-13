WATCH: ‘Life or death’ rescue of little deer who fell through ice, plunging into freezing waters

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (KRDO) - A wildlife rescue group is sharing details of a harrowing rescue this week after a deer fell through ice into freezing waters.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League says they got a call for help before the deer fell into the water. A concerned resident called to report that the deer was on the ice, skidding and falling all over, unable to move herself to safety.

While en route, the rescue says they learned that the deer had fallen through the ice, and they knew time was of the essence.

As seen on video, rescuers made it to a boat, but frantically had to break ice apart to reach the deer. When they arrived, she was floating on the surface, no longer treading water, but instead floating lifelessly.

But the deer was anything but "lifeless," and though it didn't look like it, there was still hope. Rescuers were able to pull her onto the boat, with her still in a state of shock, and get her straight to veterinary care.

According to ABC News, the deer is a Japanese Sika Deer, and the rescue has named her Elsa. She is on the road to recovery, and the rescue says she will be ready to be released back into the wild in just a few days.