Take a dog out of the shelter for an afternoon in local ‘Dog’s Date Out’ Valentine’s Day weekend event

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Valentine's Day and pet ownership have some things in common. Most importantly, both are about companionship and love! So it only makes sense to put those two things together for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter's first-ever "Dog's Date Out" event.

The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) has partnered with Chewy for the event, ensuring shelter dogs get some fun goodies.

"We have a fun goodie bag that has a blanket, treats, toys, water bowl, to set the mood and have a successful day out," said Kathleen Ruyak with TCRAS.

It's kind of like a blind date. A couple will get paired with a dog depending on their date activity.

"So we like to know what you guys are planning on doing, whether it's a hike, lunch, or being out in the public just hanging out. That way we can match you with a dog that is going to be suitable for your activity and your comfort level," said Ruyak.

Kate Louise Wood and Jeremy Glass met at the shelter and this year they're celebrating their first Valentine's Day together. And already they've signed up to take out a shelter dog on their date.

"I love Manitou Springs for a nice walk around, dog-friendly town and then go to a nice outdoor patio and have a nice meal and then just enjoying walking around the nice little touristy town there," said Wood.

They understand what this Dog's Date Out means to a dog that's been at the shelter.

"It's great to get the dogs a break from the stress of a shelter and give them an opportunity to show themselves to the world and just get the publicity, the extra publicity for them to hopefully find that forever family," said Wood.

The shelter is encouraging couples who sign up to share their experience online.

"Anybody who does our Doggy Day out, especially with the Valentine's Day post on your social media targets, let your friends know how wonderful the animal was, because your word of mouth is better than anything we can say," said Ruyak.

The shelter recommends couples call in advance.