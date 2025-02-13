Ice sculpting artists competing head-to-head at annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival

KRDO13's Bradley Davis headed to Cripple Creek this morning for a look at the festivities before opening day on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tune in to catch an exclusive look at KRDO13 News at Noon.

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) – It's the battle of the blade! This weekend, the city of Cripple Creek is gearing up for its annual Ice Festival, where ice sculpting artists will compete head-to-head for a grand cash prize.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly wintertime event or seeking an icy spin on date night, organizers say the festival makes for a great seasonal attraction for winter enthusiasts and local residents alike.

From Feb. 15 through Feb. 23, residents can celebrate the winter season in the Pikes Peak region at the free festival, which offers a look at some striking ice sculptures – and the chance to watch the artists in action!

Battle of the Blade competitions will be held each Saturday at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., where attendees can watch sculpting artists mold their pieces in real time.

If you can't make it to the competitions, no worries – the sculptures will be on display at the festival every day.