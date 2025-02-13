High Wind Warning issued for southern I-25 corridor through Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo said a High Wind Warning has been issued for the southern I-25 corridor through Friday afternoon.

According to the NWS, the strong, westerly crosswinds will be hazardous to high-profile and lighter vehicles. Travel will be dangerous for these vehicles as gusts could reach above 60 miles per hour.

The NWS said gusts are likely beginning late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.