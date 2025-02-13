Night one of the State High School Wrestling tournament

The night began with some heavyweight wrestlers putting on a show. Doherty's Isabela Mendoca-Rodriguez needed less than a minute to win her first round match. Widefield's Rilen Ros-Cesares also put her opponent into the expressway to defeats with a first round pin at 1:23.

In round two, Vivienne Arellano of Widefield put her opponent in a box and shipped it out of the arena. She won 14-1 and advances to the semifinals. "I feel like this is the best I've ever done." Arellano added, "With a lot of training, I practice with a lot of boys, so with a lot of training and all the pushing from the coaches, I really think that's how I got so dominant."

Vista Ridge's Abby Wilfong was locked in a tough match that went into sudden death. That's when she summoned her inner wolf and made this sweet counter to win the match and punch her ticket to the semifinals, "I was kind of freaking out. I don't know if this was a good idea, but it was that or her take me down. I wasn't gonna let it end that way, so I had no choice," says Wilfong.

On the boys side, Rampart's Lorenzo Guinto won a tough first-round match by decision 16-12.

In the second round, Air Academy senior Jaden Armenta locked it down like the Air Force Academy. He beat Pueblo South's Michael Montano by major decision.

Pueblo East's Pocky Amaro is looking for his second straight state title and he made a Windsor knot out of the Windsor wrestler, pinning him in the second round to clinch a spot in the semifinals, "It feels great. The wor's not over yet. I've still gotta finish the job, so I'll come back tomorrow strong, and I'm ready to get the job done," says Amaro