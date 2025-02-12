Skip to Content
News

Semi truck driver dies in early morning crash with plow truck on I-25

CSP
By
New
Published 8:48 AM

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A semi truck driver has died after a crash along snowy I-25, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CPS says troopers were sent out to the northbound side of I-25 near milepost 57 in Huerfano County just before 5 a.m.

Troopers say they believe the semi truck hit a snow plow driver from behind. The semi truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the plow truck driver was sent to the hospital, according to CSP.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, you're encouraged to call CSP dispatch at (719)544-2424.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content