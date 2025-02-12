Semi truck driver dies in early morning crash with plow truck on I-25

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A semi truck driver has died after a crash along snowy I-25, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CPS says troopers were sent out to the northbound side of I-25 near milepost 57 in Huerfano County just before 5 a.m.

Troopers say they believe the semi truck hit a snow plow driver from behind. The semi truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the plow truck driver was sent to the hospital, according to CSP.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, you're encouraged to call CSP dispatch at (719)544-2424.