Rollover crash traps one, shuts down northbound I-25 at Centennial Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Northbound I-25 was shut down at Centennial Boulevard for nearly an hour this morning while crews worked to make roads safe again following a rollover crash.

Colorado Springs police say they received reports of the crash just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 12.

When they arrived, officers and firefighters discovered an overturned vehicle in the middle of the northbound lanes of the interstate. One person was trapped in the vehicle, but only sustained minor injuries.

According to CSPD, the driver of the vehicle was subsequently served and released for careless driving. Police say they suspect the driver was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions.

All lanes of northbound I-25 were diverted at Centennial Boulevard for a little less than an hour while crews worked, but reopened just before 6 a.m.

A look at the scene this morning just after 5 a.m.

CSPD reminds drivers to stay cautious and drive slower in winter weather conditions.