Mountain Metro Transit operating limited ‘snow routes’ amid icy road conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – With icy winter weather impacting road conditions across southern Colorado, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) said it will be running on a limited "snow route" for the day.

Service will start on time, but the transit service will mainly only operate on primary roads today, which are first to be treated and cleared by snow plows.

MMT said the routes operating this morning are 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 22, 25, 27, 33 (Ruxton detour in place), and THE ZEB downtown shuttle. All other routes will not be in operation.

"We are sorry and know this is an inconvenience to many. We will start service on all of our other routes as quickly as possible as soon as they are cleared and sanded or conditions improve," MMT said in a Facebook post,.

There could still be detours and delays on these limited snow routes due to slow traffic, so MMT advises checking My Next Bus before heading out. If weather conditions worsen, routes may be suspended, MMT said.