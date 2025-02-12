Joann fabrics to close hundreds of stores, including one in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Joann fabrics is about to close about 500 stores nationwide, according to a statement sent to CNN.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our team members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,” a Joann spokesperson said.

According to our partners at 9News in Denver, six stores in Colorado are set to close. Among them is one store in Pueblo located off Dillon Drive.

Last month, the retailer filed for bankruptcy-- the second time in one year.

The company says sales have been stalling all but the exception of a short time in the pandemic as people picked up new crafting hobbies.