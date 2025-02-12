Flu cases are on the rise in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Doctors in Southern Colorado told KRDO13 they're seeing unusually high numbers of patients with the flu or RSV. One doctor we talked to said they haven't seen numbers like this in nearly 15 years.

112 people in Pueblo County have been hospitalized with the flu since September 2024 and the number in El Paso County is nearly triple that. El Paso County Public Health said that from September 29th to Feb. 11, there have been 362 people hospitalized with the flu.

According to Dr. Michelle Barron with UCHealth, the flu is the most common type of respiratory illness they're seeing right now.

"I'd say flu is probably about, you know, two-thirds of the cases are going to be flu. And then COVID and RSV sort of go back and forth in between for that last third of cases," said Dr. Barron.

But what is the difference between the flu and RSV?

"The flu has very characteristic symptoms of high fever, chills, and body aches. It comes on very sudden," said Dr. Barron. "RSV tends to be more of what we call an upper respiratory infection. So it tends to cause more coughs, more of a bronchitis. RSV tends to affect children more than it does adults."

As of yesterday, in UCHealth’s hospitals across Colorado, 167 patients were hospitalized systemwide for either COVID, RSV, or flu.

The Children's Hospital said these have been some of their busiest days since the fall of 2022.

"Some days, 30, 40 or even 50% higher than our annual, daily averages. So that is certainly, that much higher volume, than average. And that does increase the wait time for people to be seen," said Dr. David Listman.

They've even had to add more accommodations.

"Our waiting room is certainly more full, and we've had to put out some extra chairs to accommodate people. Our process of screening and triage is fully functioning. Even with the volumes of patients coming in," said Dr. Listman.

According to Dr. Listman this year, the surge in respiratory illnesses came a little bit later than last year for us in Colorado Springs.