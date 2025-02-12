Duolingo’s cute owl mascot is dead. It is an ex-owl

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Twit-t-who? The green owl who was the logo of language-learning app Duolingo is no longer.

The US company behind the app, which became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic, has issued an announcement revealing that its cute cartoon owl has died.

Following in the claw-steps of Twitter’s blue bird, axed in 2023 after Elon Musk acquired the social media platform and changed its name to X, the owl appears to have fallen victim to a corporate rebrand.

In a post on X Tuesday, Duolingo wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as the Duolingo Owl, is dead.

“Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know.”

Founded in 2011, the Pittsburgh-based firm offers more than 100 courses covering more than 40 languages in bitesize sessions. It became hugely popular during the pandemic, when people around the world decided to try to learn a new language in the many hours of free time they suddenly acquired.

Duolingo’s social media statement about Duo continued: “We’re aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments. If you feel inclined to share, please also include your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max (the firm’s premium subscription service) in his memory.”

If that was not unusual enough, it concluded by saying: “We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time.”

This, it appears, is a reference to the owl’s passion for the singer-songwriter. In a post on its site last July, Duolingo described the star as the owl’s “unrequited love interest” and proceeded to show users how to give instructions and orders in English, based on Dua Lipa’s lyrics.

Tuesday’s announcement went predictably viral, with the post viewed more than 47 million times by Wednesday morning.

One user replied: “Bro spent his last days begging me to learn French… and I ignored him… I will never recover from this.”

Another said: “Do they suspect foul play?”

In a subsequent post, Duolingo wrote: “In lieu of flowers, please do a Duolingo lesson.”

The firm updated its profile pic on X with an image of the owl with crosses over its eyes and its tongue hanging out. Its initial post was topped with what appears to be a new logo in the shape of a cowboy hat.

The app’s icon has also changed to the dead-looking owl, but within the app itself he appears to be alive and well.

Duolingo told CNN in an email that it planned to reveal more on social media Wednesday about the “shocking (and possibly absurd) truth behind his untimely demise.”

