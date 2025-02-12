Colorado bands unite for ‘Rock for Relief’ event to raise money for victims of California fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A lineup of four Colorado-based bands is uniting this weekend for a performance that aims to raise funds for those impacted by the recent devastating fires in California.

The "Rock for Relief" benefit concert will take place Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the upstairs event center at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub in downtown Colorado Springs and will feature music from the Jason Lee Band, Randy Stevens & the Groove Makers, Hopefully Soon and English & Steven.

The event is free to attend, but there will be a donation bucket at the venue for those wanting to contribute directly the California Red Cross Disaster Relief fund.

According to artist and organizer Jason Lee, 15% of all food and beverage sales at Jack Quinn's during the event will also go directly to supporting those who have lost their homes in the California fires.

If you can't make it to the event but would still like to donate, you can do so here.