Allegiant begins new nonstop flights from Colo. Springs to Arizona, California, and Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Allegiant is kicking off new nonstop flights out of the Colorado Springs Airport (COS).

Here's a look at their new offers, according to the company:

Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona via Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning Feb. 12, 2025

Santa Ana/Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA) – beginning Feb. 13, 2025

St. Pete/Tampa, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – beginning Feb. 14, 2025

“We are excited to launch service at Colorado Springs and offer travelers Allegiant’s unique brand of ultra-low-cost, all-nonstop flights,” said Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer, Drew Wells, in a statement. “This addition, part of a larger milestone expansion for Allegiant, will connect more passengers to the people and places they love. Allegiant is committed to providing convenient, affordable flights paired with an exceptional customer experience.”

The airline says they are offering introductory special fairs starting at just $39 one-way. Exclusions apply.